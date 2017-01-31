Slideshow: Skaters flocked to Kamloops for weekend events

Two speed-skating events were held at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on the weekend.

Five members of the Kamloops Long Blades Speed Skating Club competed in the Western T2T Circuit Speedtacular, which featured 67 of the top skaters from B.C.

Vladimir Demishkevich, Teagan Lawhead, Cameron Thomas, Leah Turner and Isaiah Jessie Uribe skated to personal-best results.

Meanwhile, 22 Long Blades and seven Kamloops River City Racers were in action at the sixth annual Coyote Cup, a short-track event held on Saturday.

The Long Blades were awarded the most points and had gold-medal performances from Samantha Stadfeld, Anisha Litt, Yael Van der Merwe, Abigale Van der Merwe, Dawson Doern, Hallie Sadegur and Alya Chard.

Taien Chard, Evan Columbus, Caleb Van der Merwe, Keidis Corrigan, Meena Litt, Kayleigh Roberts and Jordan Smith are the Long Blades who won silver.

The Long Blades who won bronze are Patrick Gu, Evangeline Kampman, Jacob Beesley and Rebecca Thomas, while Adam Turner, Nelson Smith, Jared Roberts and Laylah Sadegur won iron.

Sophia Pankratz and Jason Hill set personal bests and won gold for the Racers, while John Hill, Clair Reil, Maya Neufeld, Mason Pelton and Jessica Robertson had-personal best times and won iron.

Members of both clubs will attend the Okanagan Short Track FUNale in Vernon on Feb. 11.