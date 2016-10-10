Smoke alarms focus of Fire Prevention Week

Don’t wait—check the date and replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

Smoke alarms save lives, but did you know that smoke alarms have an expiration date?

Smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced.

That is the message Kamloops firefighters are promoting during this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

Until Saturday, Oct. 15, fire departments across British Columbia and North America will be working to educate the public about the importance of fire safety and the importance of having working smoke alarms.

Fire Prevention Week is held annually and highlights an important theme in fire education.

This year’s theme — Don’t wait, check the date! — focuses on raising awareness that smoke alarms expire and to replace smoke alarms every 10 years to keep families safe.

To find out how old your smoke alarm is, look at the date of manufacture on the back of the alarm.

The alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date.

The history of National Fire Prevention Week has it roots in the great Chicago Fire that occurred on Oct. 8, 1871, and killed some 300 people, left 100,000 homeless and destroyed more than 17,000 structures.

The popular story is that a cow knocked over an oil lamp in the O’Leary barn.

Although the cause of the fire is still officially undetermined, it has been established the O’Learys were asleep at the time the fire started.

The the massive inferno swiftly took its toll, burning more than 809 hectares (2,000 acres) in 27 hours.

In Canada, the first national Fire Prevention Day proclamation was issued by the Governor General in 1919.

From the beginning, it was apparent a united effort between Canada and the U.S. would give the work greater impetus.

As a result, fire-prevention organizations in both countries have always supported a common date at federal, state, provincial and municipal levels.

Fire Prevention Week falls in the week that includes Oct. 9.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are invited to enter the Fire Prevention Week 2016 iPad Contest.

The iPad contest is jointly sponsored by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the BC Fire Chiefs’ Association, the Fire Training Officers’ Association of BC, the Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of BC, Fortis BC and First Nations’ Emergency Services Society.

A student in each of B.C.’s five fire regions will win one iPad, as well as one student from a First Nations band-operated school.

For more information on fire safety tips, including Fire Prevention Week resources, go online here.