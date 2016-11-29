Snapchat of pot-smoking accuser postpones sex-assault trial

A series of pre-court Snapchat posts by a Kamloops-area girl who claims to have been the victim of a sex assault prompted a judge on Tuesday to adjourn the trial of the accused, a teenaged boy.

Neither the complainant nor the accused can be named due to court-ordered publication bans, but the trial had been scheduled to run for two days in Kamloops provincial court.

Defence lawyer Ken Tessovitch said he became aware of the girl’s Snapchat activity on Tuesday morning by way of his client.

Tessovitch asked for an adjournment to allow time to compile the Snapchat posts to be entered as exhibits in court, saying the girl can be seen in the posts smoking marijuana on a number of occasions on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

He said she also posted another video to Snapchat just before noon on Tuesday — after the marijuana posts had come to light.

“The video is just outside this courtroom,” Tessovitch said. “It shows some chairs and planters. She comments, ‘Just like to throw a shoutout to the sad f–k that ruined my life just now.'”

Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said the girl did not deny smoking marijuana before court. He said he spoke to her outside court and she appeared sober.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey adjourned the trial based on concerns about the girl’s ability to testify while potentially intoxicated, even slightly.

“I do see that there is a risk,” he said. “It may not be obvious to us as outsiders whether her ability to recall is impaired or not.”

Lawyers will meet on Dec. 5 to set a new trial date.