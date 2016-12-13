Sniffing out a Grinch at Kamloops courthouse

Police are investigating a theft of money bound for Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital from a donation jar in the Kamloops courthouse.

Rychard Redmond, who operates the coffee shop on the second floor of the Kamloops Law Courts building on Columbia Street, said he showed up for work on Monday to news someone had stolen money from his donation jar.

“Somebody stopped me in the parking lot and told me,” he said, estimating the value of the missing bills and coins at as much as $80. “I know there were two 20s and a five. I said between $40 and $80.”

The coffee shop is only open when Redmond is in the building. When he is away, a security gate is locked in place.

Redmond said he arrived at the courthouse at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The building’s doors open to the public at 8 a.m.

According to Redmond, the burglar reached through his security gate and pushed it toward the counter to grab the jar.

Redmond called police. An officer visited the courthouse and watched surveillance footage of the area captured by a sheriffs’ security camera.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the footage, given the angle of the camera, didn’t provide much information.

“It does show a male walking by,” she said. “It doesn’t clearly show whether he reaches through.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.