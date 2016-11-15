Snow arrives on mountain passes; Sun Peaks delays opening day

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived on mountain passes leading to and from Kamloops.

Environment Canada issued a warning for travellers on Tuesday morning, noting a frontal system is bringing heavy snow to most southern highway passes. Total snow amounts of 15 centimetres are expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and on the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna before the the system tapers off to a few flurries or changes to rain in the afternoon.

Environment Canada said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

In Kamloops, there has been a light dusting of snow in the upper reaches of Aberdeen.

The short-term forecast for Kamloops calls for rain to ease later on Tuesday, followed by sun and clouds through the weekend. While the mercury is expected to dip to -3 C on Wednesday night, Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to range from a high of 7 C to a low of 2 C from Thursday through the weekend.

While the winter weather has arrived in the higher elevations, an unusually warm October has delayed opening day for skiing and snowboarding at Sun Peaks.

The resort 45 minutes northeast of Kamloops had planned to open on Saturday, Nov. 19, but that date has been pushed back to a date to be determined.

A message on Sun Peaks’ website notes: “The long-term outlook from various professional sources is very favourable indeed. From the mountain perspective, the long-range forecast remains strong for a great snow season December through April.”