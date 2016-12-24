Snow-plow resistent plastic mark highways

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is using an inlaid plastic product to mark highway lines at locations in Kamloops and Quesnel.

A contract awarded to Lafrentz Road Markings for $318,000 resulted in installation of four kilometres of markings on the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops, from Sagebrush overpass to the Copperhead underpass, as well as 10 kilometres of lines on Highway 97 near Quesnel.

The white and yellow line marking is done with methyl methacrylate, a plastic product that is recessed in pavement so it is more resistant to wear from snowplow blades and other industrial vehicles.

The province was required to find new products with the phase-out of oil-based paint by the federal government in 2010.

It has tested a variety of products.