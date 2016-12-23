Snowfall warning for Kamloops as airport battles elements

Heavy snow falling in Kamloops on Friday morning has led to Environment Canada issuing a snowfall warning — and headaches at Kamloops Airport and on the roads.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Kamloops area before the frontal system weakens and brings flurries Friday night.

The heavy snow and low cloud cover has led to one Kamloops-bound plane to change plans and return to Vancouver.

Kamloops Airport managing director Fred Legace told KTW he expects to be at the airport through Christmas if the snow continues, as it is forecast to do.

“We’re getting up to a half-centimetre to a centimetre an hour,” Legace said of measurements at Fulton Field in Brocklehurst at 10:30 a.m. “It’s ugly.”

“If people in town can’t see the other side of the valley because of the snow and cloud, it’s a pretty good indication of how bad it is.”

For those scheduled to fly out of Kamloops or expecting visitors to arrive by air, Legace advises calling the airline fore updated information on status of flights.

Central Mountain Air can be reached at 1-888-865-8585. Jazz Air can be reached at 1-888-247-2262. WestJet can be reached at 1-877-929-8646.

Roads in Kamloops continue to be busy as Dec. 23 is the busiest shopping day of the year. There have been reports of steeper hills being tough to navigate.