A snowy end to the week

By Kamloops This Week - December 2, 2016

City of Kamloops road crews got it right, spraying area roadways with de-icing solution right before a blanket of the white stuff covered Kamloops and area early Friday morning. While the lower urban areas of Kamloops were generally wet, streets in the upper reaches of the city were slippery, resulting in a few fender-benders. Snow in outlying neighbourhoods, including Barnhartvale and Juniper Ridge, made it difficult for drivers to get to their destinations, with reports of cars in ditches and school buses having a tough time climbing some hills. Only a few centimetres of snow is expected to fall through Friday, with flurries possible on Saturday. By Monday, Kamloops is expected to be under clear blue skies and frigid temperatures, with a low of -10 C forecast. Environment Canada is calling for a high of -6 C and a low of -13 C on Tuesday. Dave Eagles/KTW