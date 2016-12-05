Snubbed Sid vicious — Sideroff rolling after Team Canada exclusion

Motivation is a powerful commodity.

Deven Sideroff seems to have it in spades right now.

The Kamloops Blazers’ lightning-quick forward was dealt a blow when he was left off the list of 32 players heading to Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

He responded to the news last Wednesday, a day after Hockey Canada released the list.

“I’d say it’s disappointing for myself,” said Sideroff, the 19-year-old from Summerland who signed with the Anaheim Ducks in August. “I did everything I could to make an impression for that team and got left off the list. All I’m going to do is use it as motivation and keep going.”

He’s been true to his word.

Last Wednesday, Sideroff scored short-handed at 19:07 of the second period and notched the game-winning goal in overtime against the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

He was named third star, with first-star honours going to Connor Ingram, who made 52 saves between the pipes for the Blazers.

The right-winger, playing alongside centre Garrett Pilon and left-winger Rudolfs Balcers on one of the WHL’s best lines, had consecutive two-point nights on the weekend, a goal and an assist in victories over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday and Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday. He was named first star both nights.

His total since the Hockey Canada snub: four goals and six points in three games.

“Every day I’m going to come to the rink and play for the Blazers and do the best I can for this organization to keep winning, as we are,” Sideroff said.

“I’m going to use it as motivation.”

Ingram, who will attend the national junior team selection camp that runs from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15 in Blainville, Que., posted the shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Wheat Kings on Sunday.

“It’s a tough break for him,” Ingram said, referring to Sideroff’s exclusion from Team Canada. “Maybe I’m a little biased, but I’d love to have him there. He’s been with me every step of the way throughout my Hockey Canada experience.”

Should he make the national team, Ingram could miss as many as 14 WHL games and be absent until the Blazers play host to Everett on Jan. 13.

Kamloops is riding a three-game winning streak into its six-game tour of the Central Division that starts on Saturday in Edmonton, where the Blazers will play the Oil Kings.

Games against Calgary on Dec. 11, Red Deer on Dec. 13, Lethbridge on Dec. 14, Medicine Hat on Dec. 16 and Kootenay on Dec. 17 will take the them into the Christmas break.

Balcers will remain with the Blazers until Dec. 17 before heading east to join Latvia ahead of the world juniors, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Toronto and Montreal.

The San Jose Sharks’ draft pick leads Kamloops in goals, with 18, and points, with 33.

Defenceman Ondrej Vala will leave the Blazers on Dec. 12 to attend the Czech Republic’s selection camp. If cut, he will rejoin Kamloops after the Christmas break.

Sideroff, who is second in team scoring with 31 points, 16 of them goals, will be relied on heavily to hold down the fort while teammates are away on national duty, as will backup goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

“I’m sure he’s got a little bit of motivation from not being selected to Hockey Canada,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said of Sideroff. “Hopefully, he keeps playing like that. He’s scoring important goals at the right times in the game.”

The Prince George Cougars (20-7-2-0) lead the B.C. Division, sitting seven points clear of Kamloops and nine points ahead of the Kelowna Rockets (16-11-1-0).