Social standout

The Kamloops chapter of the Council of Canadians 2016 Person of the Year Award has been given to Bill Hadgkiss (in the photo, receiving the award from Council chairperson Anita Strong) for his years of selfless work in documenting, sharing his work and educating the public on many areas of social justice, environment and democracy. The Council cited Hadgkiss’s creativity and tenacity in sharing the messages of the group and other progressive organizations at the Kamloops Farmers’ Market and other public venues.