Social workers prepare for Welfare Wednesday madness as overdose crisis shows no sign of abating

Research shows there’s a surge in illicit-drug overdoses starting on what is known as Welfare Wednesday — which arrives in Wednesday, Dec. 21 — and continuing for the two following days.

Add in Christmas this month and the expectation of those who work in the harm-reduction business is this week could be the most stressful they’ve faced this year.

Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness Centre, said on the first day of operating an overdose-prevention initiative on the North Shore, 35 naloxone kits were handed out and one was used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose in a man in his 40s.

It took three ampules of the medication to stop the overdose, Hughes said.

He said the trend that starts with issuing income-assistance cheques is so well-known in many areas, particularly in Vancouver, that the number of paramedics is increased to deal with the spike in overdoses.

“We don’t have time to do the surgeries,” Hughes said. “We just have time to stop the bleeding.”

He added he believes the new initiative, triggered by Health Minister Terry Lake last week when he told all regional health authorities to provide overdose-prevention sites, is helping.

For ASK, it is simply adding to the kind of work staff has been doing, but with more resources and additional Interior Health Authority oversight and staffing.

Hughes said the first day of operating the initiative — it is centred at ASK’s office 1t 433 Tranquille Rd. and at the Crossroads Inn at Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue downtown — showed it works.

While he can understand the frustration felt by Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who went public with his anger last week after that city recorded 11 overdose deaths, Hughes said finger-pointing at government doesn’t help the situation.

“The reality is this is an epidemic no one anticipated. No one anticipated the level of harm it would case,” Hughes said.

“What we need now is a sense of camaraderie and working together so no one gets left behind.

“We’re going to be facing this for at least another year — that’s my fear.”