Some of the sights of Wildlights

These are just some of the light displays to take in at the BC Wildlife Park, as part of its annual Wildlights festival. The park is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2, but is closed Christmas Day. Admission is $12 for adults ages 18 to 64, $10 for seniors and $8 for kids ages three to 17. Kids two and younger are free. Tax additional and park pass holders receive 50 per cent off.



