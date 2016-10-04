Something very wrong with health-care system

Editor:

First, I want to thank my doctor for the great care we have. I feel so bad that our doctors have to care for up to 2,000 patients. They don’t have to, but they doing their best.

How long do you think this will go on before they burn out and choose retirement for the sake of their own health?

We seem to have all this money to send out of country, but no money for our health care. When I read that Kamloops residents could possibly go to Ashcroft to get a doctor, I thought something is wrong with this picture.

Leaving a city to go to the country? Can I write off these expenses? Do out-of-town doctors have hospital rights?

I think it is time Canadians stood up for their rights.

I read a lot about what we can be doing for people on drugs and how we are going to spend money on the problem. But it is a choice. Lots of people don’t have a choice; they just want health care.

Some drug users have their needles supplied. I have to buy mine so I can take my prescription drug. Something isn’t right here!

What is going on? I want Health Minister Terry Lake to help me out. It didn’t do any good for the bus service in Dallas, but I will keep trying.

Yvonne Pasjack

Kamloops