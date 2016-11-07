South Kamloops secondary sets up memorial to Jennifer Gatey

Counsellors’ doors are open and there has been a memorial set up just inside South Kamloops secondary for Jennifer Gatey, the Grade 11 student killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday.

Students and staff have placed candles, balloons and stuffies in front of Jennifer’s locker, while a glass case is being used to house letters and flowers placed there in her memory.

Alison Sidow, superintendent for School District 73, said staff are giving students the space they need to work through the emotions stemming from the girl’s death one day before her 17th birthday.

It has affected how the school is operating this week, with teachers aware students may need to sit quietly or access some support.

The art department cancelled its reception for this year’s calendar of works created, a fundraiser that was supposed to begin last night.

Sidow said there’s nothing specifically happening at the school other than the memorial and the understanding that things aren’t going to be normal for a while.

She said teachers are trying to model a calm, open environment, but noted they, too, are grieving.

Sidow said she expects the situation to continue through the week, adding teachers will also try to maintain some structure “because that’s what the students also need.”

Sidow, who spoke with KTW just after spending some time at the school, praised the staff and students and how they are handling the girl’s death.

“It’s just a tragedy,” she said. “We’ll move through it, but we won’t forget Jennifer.”