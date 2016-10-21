South Kamloops Titans to take aim at first place in high school football play on Friday

South Kamloops Titans to take aim at first place in high school...

First place in the Okanagan Conference will be on the line tonight at Hillside Stadium, where the South Kamloops Titans and Vernon Panthers will square off in B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association action.

Game time is 7 p.m.

South Kam and Vernon are both 1-0, the Titans having bested the Valleyview Vikings 29-18 and the Panthers having thumped the Clarence Fulton Maroons of Vernon 27-7.

The top two teams in the conference will advance to the post-season, but the first-place team will have an easier Round 1 matchup.

Titans’ Grade 12 quarterback Ben MacDonald would like to go as far as possible in his last kick at the can.

He is among the players who helped keep the program at South Kam alive a few years ago, a junior stepping up to play varsity when seniors were scarce.

“It was hard going into the games and facing the best Grade 12s in the province and you’re in Grade 9,” MacDonald said.

“It was hard because the kids knew they were going to get pounded and pounded. Now it’s our year.”

South Kam coach JP Lancaster is aware his school’s team has developed a reputation for being brash.

He’s aiming to help change that perception — and the Titans’ culture — in the years to come.

“These kids took their lumps in Grade 10, they had success last year and now they’re the big dogs,” Lancaster said. “Without them, I don’t know if there would be South Kam football right now.”

Also tonight at Hillside, the Valleyview Vikings, who had been written off by some prior to the season, will look to continue to prove doubters wrong.

After their 13-12 overtime victory over the Westsyde Blue Wave (0-2) last week, Valleyview (1-1) will be looking for its second win of the campaign against Fulton (1-1).

Kickoff is 5 p.m.