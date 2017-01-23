South Kam’s Hanks aiming for $100,000 scholarship

In the nothing ventured, nothing gained school of thought, Geoffrey Hanks decided he would apply for a Loran Scholars Foundation scholarship.

The South Kamloops secondary student heard of the four-year package, valued at $100,000, during a meeting for graduating students where scholarships and bursaries they might consider were being discussed.

The first hurdle he faced was being approved by his school to be a nominee, which is required by the 29-year-old national organization. That was obtained and he joined a group of more than 4,400 Canadian high school students who applied for the scholarship.

Geoffrey made it through the first cull that took that number down to 84 finalists.

Next month, he will head to Toronto to learn if he is one of the 32 the foundation will select to receive the stipend, tuition waivers, mentorship, summer internship funding and the opportunity to take part in retreats and forums.

Geoffrey is guaranteed at least a $3,000 finalist award just by getting this far in the process.

The foundation looks for more than academic success; it seeks out what it calls the country’s next generation of leaders, young people who contribute to their communities and want to make positive change.

“They’re looking for who you are, seeing if you have grit and integrity, if you’re well grounded and driven, looking to make a difference,” Geoffrey said, noting those are characteristics he believes he possesses.

A bilingual Kamloopsian who attended Lloyd George elementary, he has always been on the honour roll, but is also busy outside of school.

He is both a student and a volunteer instructor at the Aberdeen Judo Academy and headed to the national competition in that sport in May in Calgary. He plays on a recreational soccer team in Kamloops and on another team in Vancouver.

He plays oboe in the school band, is studying for his Grade 10 piano exam and sings.

Geoffrey is a member of his school’s Link crew, which organizes events, chair of the school’s music council and a member of its global awareness club.

He also does peer tutoring.

Geoffrey credits his multi-faceted involvement not to parental pressure — his piano interest came while he watched his sister’s lessons — but because he and his three siblings “love to do what we do.”

He is looking at studying engineering and is considering Queens or Waterloo universities in Ontario or, closer to home, the University of British Columbia.

Scholars must attend one of the 26 post-secondary institutions that partner with the Loran Foundation. Thompson Rivers University is not one of them.

Geoffrey has chosen engineering because there are so many career paths he could follow with that background.

The Loran Scholars Foundation was created by Robert Cluett, an English professor at York University.

An endowment fund was created to provide the scholarships and individuals, companies and other foundations continue to donate to it.

Volunteers assess and interview the candidates.

Participating universities waive tuition fees for the scholars and designate a staff member who will be the point of contact for the scholars during their undergraduate studies.

The name Loran derives from long-range aid to navigation, a concept the foundation uses that looks at character values, service and leadership to determine suitability for the scholarship.

The foundation has 450 alumni, many still in school in graduate studies. Nineteen went on to become Rhodes scholars.

Among alumni are Narian Nemec, a senior research scientist in advanced supercomputing with NASA; Mato Mildenberger, a member of a team of researchers who have produced an important study on Canadians’ perceptions of climate change; and Damon Ramsey, CEO of Input Health, which has created digital health options from online booking to connecting with patients.

Ramsay was last year named to B.C. Magazine’s Top 30 under 30.