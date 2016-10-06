South Kam’s Ruby racking up musical accolades

Ruby Bruce’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to grow up too quickly. After all, she’s just 14.

But, Nicole Bruce acknowledged, it’s likely her daughter will have an extensive song catalogue by the time she graduates from South Kamloops secondary, where she’s in Grade 9 — and there’s a shelf somewhere collecting a lot of hardware as the teen singer-songwriter continues to win competitions.

The most recent was the Shuswap Idol held during the Salmon Arm Fall Fair. She won it three years ago and took first place again last month.

In August, she took the top three awards in The Star Experience Canada, a B.C. songwriting competition for youth offered annually by philanthropist Ria Jade. At that contest, Ruby won first place, best song for Lifeboat and audience favourite.

The win means she’ll be heading to Blue Light Studio, owned by Kaj Falch-Nielsen, at some point to record her song. The studio has worked with acts including Swollen Members, Kyprios and The Boom Booms.

Last year, she made it to the finals in the Vancouver competition.

The Sorrento resident credits her growing songwriting skills to the time she spent in the summer at VocalizeU’s vocal training program in Los Angeles, in particular the work she did with Shane Adams, with whom she continues to develop her songwriting skills. Adams has been nominated twice for Grammy awards for best music educator and is a featured instructor at the Taylor Swift Education Centre.

Back in B.C., Ruby is working with Kamloops guitarist Mike Turner, honing her skills with the instrument she plays, and with Abbotsford vocal coach Darcy Deutsch. And, while she talks about taking steps to develop her music career, she nodded in agreement when mom said “there’s no rush for her to grow up. She’s just in Grade 9 [and on the honour roll and in French immersion] — but she is growing quite a catalogue of songs.”