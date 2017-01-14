Spartans down Wolves, win 10th straight

The Trinity Western Spartans are making a run at their third-straight Canada West title.

The Spartans dominated the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in Langley on the weekend, winning six consecutive sets to take both matches of the weekend series in the Lower Mainland.

The scores on Friday were 25-18, 25-17, 25-20. On Saturday Trinity won 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.

The Spartans are 13-1 on the season, while the WolfPack dropped to 6-8.

On Saturday, Iuliia Pakhomenko led the WolfPack will 11 kills, on service ace and five digs. Setter Abby Spratt had 26 assists.

Sophie Carpentier had 20 kills and 10 digs to lead the Spartans.

Thompson Rivers will get a break with its bye week next weekend, but will be at home to the Regina Cougars on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.