SPCA’s Kamloops shelter funding grows

Craig Daniell had planned to announce Friday night that the Kamloops SPCA was only $420,000 from its dream of a new animal shelter in the Tournament Capital.

But, by the time donors arrived to the Kamloops Art Gallery for a first look at the new shelter’s design, that total had dropped again, thanks to another $50,000 donation made just that day.

“We’re so close to our target,” the B.C. SPCA CEO said.

The SPCA hopes to raise $4.8 million for the new shelter at 281 Tranquille Rd., near Kamloops Airport.

Daniell said the project is desperately needed in Kamloops, which topped the list when the SPCA decided it would upgrade 12 of its provincial shelters over the next nine years.

Because of the current Eighth Street shelter’s small size and older ventilation system, the site has struggled with disease outbreaks, closing to the public for quarantine in 2012 and 2013.

“We’ve been around since 1895 and some of our shelters seem like they were built in 1895,” Daniell said.

Replacing Kamloops’ undersized shelter has been a dream of his for about 14 years.

Daniell said the new facility will cover 9,700 square feet, with five cat rooms and 14 “apartment”-style accommodations for dogs.

A 2,200 -square-foot spay and neuter clinic will allow the SPCA to fix more pets each year, to combat what Daniell called an “overwhelming” pet overpopulation problem in the region.

The new shelter will also have designated isolation areas for sick and injured animals, educational space for obedience training and youth programs and retail space where visitors can purchase pet supplies.

Kevin Watt, manager of community development for Kamloops, said the SPCA doesn’t yet know how many more animals its new facility will hold, but noted it will be significantly more than what is housed at its current shelter.

The SPCA has previously said it hopes to break ground on the shelter before the end of the year.