Spences fare well at speedskating event in Calgary

The Spence siblings raced to personal- and season-best results on the weekend in long-track speedskating action at the Calgary Olympic Oval.

The elder sisters, Josie and Victoria, qualified to compete in the fall World Cup selection portion of the event, placing third and fourth, respectively, in both the 3,000-metre 5,000m women races.

Josie raced to a second-place finish in the women’s mass start event on Sunday.

Sara, the youngest Spence sister, and brother Eric were competing in the October Invitational.

Sara raced to a personal-best time in the 500m and placed first overall in a field of 27 skaters. She also posted the fastest time in the 3,000m event.

Eric raced to personal-best times in the 500m and 5,000m events.