Spences return from CanAm speedskating event

The Spence siblings were in action at the CanAm Long Track Speedskating Competition at the Calgary Olympic Oval on the weekend.

Victoria Spence, 24, won the women’s 1,500-metre race in a personal-best time of 1:59:19, besting younger sisters Josie, 22, and Sara, 20, who placed ninth and 15th, respectively.

Josie won silver in the 3,000-m race with a time of 4:08:95 and Victoria placed fifth.

Sara placed second in the women’s mass start event and was the top Spence sister in the 500-m event with a time of 39.96 seconds, good enough for sixth place.

In the first 1,000-m race of the weekend, Sara placed seventh. In the second 1,000-m race, Josie placed fourth in a time of 1:17:80 and Victoria was seventh in 1:18:52, both personal-best times.

Eric Spence, 18, set personal-best times in each of his events — 5,000m (6:52:58), 500-m (38:20), 1,000-m (1:15:38) and 1,500-m (1:57:36).

There were more than 100 male and 90 female racers at the CanAm event, representing Canada, the U.S., Japan, India, Korea, Norway, Netherlands, Polandn and Colombia

The Spence siblings will race in the Canada Cup event in Calgary in January.