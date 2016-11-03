Spending on Ajax review worth it

Editor:

Re: Christopher Foulds’ column of Oct. 28 (‘Good Money After Bad’):

The answer to your final question as to why the city has agreed to pay SLR Consulting another $200,000 to finish their review of the Ajax mine application lies within your own article and incorrect assumptions.

Your conclusion that “the environmental assessment process. . . has proven to be as robust as it claimed to be” is untrue.

The public comment period generated 2,500 or more comments, criticisms, corrections, inaccuracies and noted many omissions and deficiencies.

The process was so flawed, independent scientists and researchers and citizens of Kamloops and area had no trouble finding errors and omissions in the 18,000 pages of mine documentation.

Have you actually read through the public feedback on the EAO web site?

To look at just one issue: KGHM’s claim to be able to mitigate 90 per cent of the dust is absent of any scientific justification and is not likely to be obtained.

Look at the comments from Interior Health Authority, SLR Consulting and Dr. Dowe Steyn on this matter.

The air quality modeling is highly flawed. And this does not even get into the issues of increased PM2.5, the contaminants that the dust will contain, the dust from the tailings and waste piles and the huge impact on the health of people living in the area.

Look at all the weaknesses that SLR discovered.

That alone is worth $300,000 and more.

A lot of the so-called “science” from KGHM could not be validated, as you can see in the SLR summary.

Look at the pathetic attempt by KGHM to cover restoration process as described by the B.C. Grasslands Conservation Council.

Regarding the magnitude of attention given to the process: Simply put, it’s because the province is contemplating allowing a giant dirty open-pit mine to be developed right beside a big city of 90,000 people, upwind, upstream and in a dry windy area.

This would be a first for Canada and maybe the world. How it ever got this far is shocking to many of us.

Regarding the Community Advisory Group (CAG): This was all window dressing.

The BCEAO and KGHM took up very few suggestions of the CAG and refused to supply information such as assay data.

Similarly, the community consultations were a joke. There was little transparency and hard questions were not answered.

BCEAO froze the process at the request of KGHM.

Is it because the price of copper is so low the mine isn’t economically feasible?

Is it because KGHM is being investigated in Poland?

And why should the public not be able to respond to their answers to the 2,500 comments and criticisms? All smoke and mirrors.

That’s why $200,000 is worth it: Good money for a bad idea.

I do agree with you that a federal panel was the correct way to go and shame on the Conservative and Liberal governments to refuse this.

But the idea the “authorities have gone above and beyond on the Ajax file” is not credible.

Will history show the BCEAO working group members are incompetent or have been silenced the way Dr. Peter Barss, former Interior Medical Health Officer, was when he dared to speak up?

Paula Pick

Knutsford