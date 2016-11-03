Spice up basic brownies

I decided to take my favourite brownie recipe, the one I published in The Mom 100 Cookbook a handful of years ago, and turn it into something that says, “Hi, pumpkin season, how’ve you been?’’

The bottom layer is a fudgy brownie, dense and with a serious hit of chocolate. The top layer is a creamy pumpkin cheesecake, scented with fall spices. Then a bit of the brownie mixture (which you will reserve) is dolloped on top and swirled into the cheesecake mixture for a beautiful, brown and pale orange marbled effect.

These brownies are thick, rich and the kind of dessert where you end up feeling pretty pleased with yourself. It’s a dessert to impress, with no fancy baking techniques required.

You can store them at room temperature in a tightly sealed container for a day or in the fridge for several days. Let them sit for at least 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.

— Katie Workman, The Associated Press

RECIPE: Pumpkin cream cheese brownies

For the brownies:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup cocoa powder

2 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

For the pumpkin cheesecake:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 cup pureed canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F. Generously butter or spray a nine-by-13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.

Make brownie batter: Melt butter and chocolate in medium-sized pot over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Blend in vanilla. Beat in eggs one at a time, stirring quickly so they don’t have a chance to cook at all before they are blended. Blend in the flour. Scrape about 3/4 of the thick batter into the prepared pan and smooth top with a spatula. Set pan and remaining brownie batter (about one cup) aside.

Make pumpkin cheesecake batter: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar with electric mixer until smooth. Add cinnamon, ginger, salt and cloves and beat, scraping down sides, until well combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and beat in pumpkin, cream and vanilla until smooth.

Spread pumpkin batter over brownie batter in the pan and use a tablespoon to dollop remaining batter over the top in spots. Use a dull knife to swirl mixtures together on top, making sure to leave it streaky and not blend too much. Bake 40 to 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the middle of comes out clean. Allow to cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack. Cut into 24 squares.