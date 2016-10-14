Spike Pink returns this weekend

The fourth annual Spike Pink Volleyball Challenge, presented by Gillespie and Company, will be held this weekend at Sa-Hali secondary.

The tournament, which raises awareness for the fight against breast cancer, will feature senior teams from Sa-Hali, NorKam, Westsyde and Valleyview secondary schools, and junior teams from Sa-Hali, South Kamloops, Westsyde and Valleyview. The tournament raised about $2,000 in 2015 and the goal is to improve on that amount this year.

Donations will be accepted and there will be other fundraising activities, such as a bake sale. Matches will be played Friday and Saturday.

The senior final will get underway Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the junior final will follow at 3:30 p.m.

For the complete schedule, click here.