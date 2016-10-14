Spike Pink returns this weekend

Clockwise from lower left: Janaiah Orsetti (WSS), Brooklyn McCourt (WSS), Sara Blagborne (NK), Cassie Morris (NK), Sara King (Sa-H), Caet McCorkell Sa-H), MaKenna Cleveland (Sa-H), Lauren Mark (SKS), Hannah McDonald (SKS), Sidney Taki (SKS), Tyra Kopytko (SKS), Leah Wheele (WSS) and Erika Anderson (WSS).

The fourth annual Spike Pink Volleyball Challenge, presented by Gillespie and Company, will be held this weekend at Sa-Hali secondary.

The tournament, which raises awareness for the fight against breast cancer, will feature senior teams from Sa-Hali, NorKam, Westsyde and Valleyview secondary schools, and junior teams from Sa-Hali, South Kamloops, Westsyde and Valleyview. The tournament raised about $2,000 in 2015 and the goal is to improve on that amount this year.

Donations will be accepted and there will be other fundraising activities, such as a bake sale. Matches will be played Friday and Saturday.

The senior final will get underway Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the junior final will follow at 3:30 p.m.

For the complete schedule, click here.

