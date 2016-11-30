Spiked blood — good genes part of Sabres’ DNA

Sawyer Hawgood’s bumping technique, Katie Ludvig’s serving style, Caet McCorkell’s vertical leap and Kara Brink’s volleyball versatility do not come from their fathers.

Countless hours training together with the Sa-Hali Sabres and Thompson Regional Volleyball Club is mostly to thank for that, but athletic bloodlines never hurt.

“All of our dads have really helped us and taught us to be mentally strong and to want to be better every day and never to settle for less,” said Katie, whose father, Jan, played 314 games in the NHL, most of them with the New Jersey Devils.

Sawyer’s father, Greg, is an all-time Kamloops Blazers’ great and followed a fantastic junior hockey career with 474 games in the NHL.

Byron McCorkell, Caet’s old man, had an outstanding university football career with the Saskatchewan Huskies and was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Round 8 of the 1987 CFL draft.

The City of Kamloops’ director of parks, recreation and culture also won a national university track and field championship throwing shot put with the Huskies in 1986.

“My dad played rugby in South Africa and was offered to play pro, but went to school and is now a doctor,” said Kara Brink, whose father, Chris, is a general practitioner with special interest in dermatology.

“He doesn’t know that much technically about volleyball, but all sports have the same basis of being headstrong and being mentally strong.”

The four seniors made school history last year when they were part of the first Sa-Hali team to win a B.C. High School Girls’ AAA Volleyball Championship, earning a four-set victory over Brooks secondary of Powell River in Vernon.

Head coach Wai Ma, a superstitious man, refuses to use the ‘R’ word — repeat — but the Sabres are trying to do exactly that this week, this time in the AA ranks.

Sa-Hali, the tournament’s sixth-ranked team, will begin its quest for another B.C. banner on Thursday against 10th-ranked Notre Dame of Vancouver, with first serve set for 12:45 p.m.

The Sabres will finish round-robin play with two more matches on Thursday — against 16th-ranked David Thompson of Vancouver at 3:15 p.m. and fourth-ranked Surrey Christian at 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs will get underway on Friday and wrap up on Saturday, with all tournament games to be played at Mennonite Educational Institute in Abbotsford.

Dropping down to AA from AAA, which Sa-Hali was forced to do based on the number of Grade 11 and 12 girls at the school in 2016-2017, does not make for an easier road to glory.

The general consensus among high school coaches in the province, according to Ma, is the increased number of private schools in the AA ranks ratchets up the competition level.

“The top-ranked team in AA, Langley Christian School, is probably the premier team of all the schools, including the 4As,” Ma said. “We’re just going to go out there and compete. These girls have put their heart and soul into everything we’ve done in volleyball.”

Worrying about the pedigree of the opposition is likely something against which each of the girls’ fathers would advise.

“My daughter picked up little things being around a sports-minded family, but it’s her dedication and passion and smarts that come out on the court,” Greg said.

“Being vertically challenged, it wasn’t really a game that I played. My wife played volleyball.”

The girls’ mothers — Charell (Katie), Cindy (Caet), Kirste (Sawyer) and Amanda (Kara) — each received mention for their roles in the group’s success and must have been over the moon watching their daughters lift the championship trophy last season.

“It’s pretty special to have come into Sa-Hali in Grade 8 and be honoured to play with the girls that I have,” said Sawyer, who was named top libero at provincials in 2015. “It’s kind of once in a lifetime for a small town like this. I’m pretty privileged.”

The foursome played for the Grade 8 Sabres girls who placed third in the West Zone tournament in 2012. The core four remained together through the junior ranks, placing 17th and fifth at provincials in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

They kept on getting better, waking up early for morning practices, playing club volleyball, also under head coach Ma, to hone their skills in between high school seasons and pursuing positions on Team B.C.

Ludvig was the MVP of the 2015 provincial high school championship, while McCorkell and setter Linnea Brickwood (who is one year younger than this year’s seniors) were named second-team all-stars.

Winning a second-straight provincial title would vault them into more uncharted territory, unlikely to be reached again by a Kamloops girls’ volleyball squad.

“They’re lucky to be at Sa-Hali and have Mr. Ma, and it’s always a pleasure watching your kids play sports,” said Greg, who played against Jan in their NHL days. “The bloodlines may have a small guidance in it, sure, but this is about hard work and love of the game.”

Ma was the junior girls’ volleyball coach at Sa-Hali before this group arrived. He made arrangements with school athletic director Jody Vosper, formally the senior girls’ volleyball coach, to stick with them through their senior years.

“I guess it was the right decision,” Ma said with a laugh. “It’s been a feel-good experience with these girls. It’s really rare to have a group like this that stays committed to the sport.”

Now it’s all coming to an end.

“We’ve played together our whole lives, basically,” Caet said. “We mesh together. They’re my best friends. I can’t imagine playing with anyone else.”

“It’s crazy, it’s sad and I’m going to miss them so much,” added Katie. “We’ve gone through so much with the sport and it’s brought us so much closer as friends.”

“It’s becoming more real now that we just had our last game in our home gym and this weekend is our last time to play together for Sa-Hali,” Kara said. “I’m just eager to play. I’m very competitive and want to win.”

There’s only one thing left to do.

“We got a taste for the title last year and are just as hungry this year, even more so,” Sawyer said. “It’s our Grade 12 year and we want to go out with bang.”

Spike Pink

Coach Ma, Katie, Caet, Sawyer and Kara helped establish the Spike Pink Volleyball Challenge tournament in 2013.

More than $7,500 has been raised for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Roster



The 2016 Sabres: Sawyer Hawgood, Katie Ludvig, Caet McCorkell, Kara Brink, Linnea Brickwood, Jamie Lane, Katelyn Frymire, Emily Johnstone-Holstein, Sara King, Kate Manley and Hannah Sytsma, along with assistant coach Peter Wright and head coach Wai Ma.