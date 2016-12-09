Spirit of Christmas rolls into frosty station

Folks at the Heritage Railway Society are watching the thermometre and advising those who plan to hop aboard the Spirit of Christmas holiday train to bring a blanket.

“They can expect frosty air,” Rosanne Nelson, manager of rail tour operations, said with reference to the frigid weather that arrived this week in the River City.

The 2141 steam engine’s 1954 vintage coaches are not heated, but the spaces in which families will huddle together for a festive one-hour train ride beginning Friday are pre-warmed with large heaters. Still, it’s best to bundle up to enjoy singing along with carollers and interacting with holiday characters roaming through the coaches.

“Dress as though you’re going skiing on a cold day,” Nelson said, noting a limited number of blankets will be available.

The Spirit of Christmas began in 2004 and, counting the years the 2141 was off the tracks, has been decked out in Christmas lights thanks to a crew of volunteers for about a decade.

“It’s gorgeous,” Nelson said. “It’s already done up.”

New this year to the experience is the addition of Santa’s living room, a space next to the ticket booth for kids to visit with Santa after the ride. Candy canes and oranges will be handed out courtesy of Save-On-Foods in Valleyview, but parents are advised to bring their own camera for photo-ops.

“We always like to do something new,” Nelson said.

Despite the chilly air, two of the six dates had already sold out for the event when KTW spoke with Nelson earlier this week. It runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. All rides are nightly at 7 p.m., except for on Sundays, when it leaves at 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive 45 minutes early — and it’s something Nelson said is worth the wait outside.

“They want to be on the platform to see the train come in,” she said. “It’s very beautiful.”

In recent years, parking has been an issue. But with no Kamloops Blazers games at Sandman Centre until after Christmas, Nelson said plenty of free parking is available near the station at 3-510 Lorne St. Tickets are $29 for adults ages 18 to 64, $26 for seniors, $17 for kids ages three to 17, $5 for toddlers, free for infants and $83 for a family of four.

For tickets and more information, go online to kamrail.com/spirit-of-christmas-railtour.php.