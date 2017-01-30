Sports, entertainment and media law part of TRU conference

Thompson Rivers University law students are expecting higher public interest in their annual conference this week based on the topics being explored — entertainment, sports and media law.

“This year, we decided to focus on these three unique aspects of practise,” said Sam Varing, a second-year TRU law student from Abbotsford who is one of the conference’s organizers.

“Every year there has been a different topic, and the topic is selected based on what the students think it would be worthwhile to explore.

“Our school is uniquely set up because we have a number of sports and entertainment law classes we offer. The lineup of speakers is quite broad.”

The conference’s keynote will be delivered by Paul Haagenson, president of Live Nation Canada. Haagenson is not a lawyer, but Varing said his talk is expected to be of great interest on campus.

“He’s one of our higher-profile speakers,” she said. “He’s running one of the biggest, if not the biggest, entertainment corporations in Canada. We expect him to bring in just a lot of individual experience. He’s been in the industry for over 20 years.”

Varing said a pair of Vancouver lawyers will also be presenting a contract-writing workshop — a first for TRU law conferences.

Law students don’t typically graduate and begin working in entertainment or sports law, but Varing said the topics can be aspirational.

“Is it a realistic prospect? Yes. Realistic coming out of law school? Probably not,” she said. “There is a market there. It’s not necessary an off-limit area.”

Varing said organizers are hoping to see members of the public show up. All talks are open to everyone.

“We really do want to open it up to the community,” she said. “It’s not often all of these speakers are going to come to Kamloops at the same time, so why not invite more people?”

Other presentations include:

• Ethics in Sports with Paul Melia, president and COO of Canadian Centre of Ethics in Sport;

• Doping and sport arbitration with Peter Lawless, VP, Canadian Olympic Committee;

• Human rights violations and hosting Olympics with TRU law professor Ryan Gauthier;

• Music and copyright infringement with UVic professor Jeff Young;

• Michael McCann, legal analyst for Sports Illustrated and NBA TV.

The conference runs Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3, on TRU’s campus. For more information and a schedule of events, go online here.