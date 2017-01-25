Spring break questions seemed rigged

Editor:

I am a parent with children in the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

I recently participated in an online school district questionnaire delivered by Thought Exchange. I then emailed administration as I found biases in the wording and organization of questions regarding the two-week spring break.

Many of the questions pertaining to the two-week break were worded in such a way that it was very difficult to give an answer that supported keeping the extended break.

There was also an unfairly large proportion of the questions dedicated to expressing dislike of the break.

I believe the creator of the questionnaire did not want a two-week spring break to continue.

I felt, from how this questionnaire was intentionally worded, spring break was not going to continue based on the questions making it sound like someone was trying to gather oppositional data.

I later received an email with results stating 69 per cent of parents prefer a two-week break.

In addition, 94 per cent of teachers were in favour of maintaining the status quo.

Parents’ comments revealed they were able to spend more quality family time, noting their kids were more rested and ready to go back to school.

So, with overwhelming support from parents and teachers in favour of keeping the two-week spring break, it would seem there would be little reason to revert to the shorter break.

However, in a 4-3 vote, the school board chose to ignore all this data.

A reason cited by the quartet voting against a two-week spring break was that their own data from their own questionnaire (delivered by Thought Exchange) was not reliable.

If my next statement is incorrect, then please provide the information I am missing.

I believe someone on the school board was hoping to collect data against the two-week spring break.

When this did not happen, rather than supporting the information from parents (people trustees are that they were elected to represent), four school board trustees chose to ignore the wishes of parents and teachers.

Joshua Miller

Kamloops