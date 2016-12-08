Square dancing

Belly dancers were featured at last weekend’s Women’s Winter Festival and Bazaar at St. Andrews on the Square. The oldest public building in Kamloops (built in 1887) is hosting A Fundraiser For St. Andrews On The Square next week. On Dec. 13, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, coffee, tea, hot apple cider and home-baked cookies will be served amid home-based businesses and local artisans selling their wares. A donation of $5 or $10 is suggested and door prizes will be awarded each day. St. Andrews is at Seymour Street and Second Avenue downtown. Allen Douglas/KTW

