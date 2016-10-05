St. Ann’s Academy students taking to the streets on Friday

Students from all 12 grades at St. Ann’s Academy will be taking to the streets of Kamloops on Friday, Oct. 7, for the annual SAA Walkathon.

More than 400 students will take part in the walk, which will start at 8:30 a.m. from the school grounds next to Royal Inland Hospital.

The walkathon is the single-largest fundraising event held by the school, which is the oldest, continuously operating independent school in the province of B.C. The goal this year is to raise $30,000 to cover various capital expenses, including the continued expansion of mobile-technology resources for use by students in all grades in the school.

School officials are asking drivers on Columbia Street, in the downtown core and on Overlanders Bridge to to be careful as the groups of students, teachers and parents supervisors make their way through several areas of the city.

Students in the early elementary grades will be walking east along Columbia Street to Prince Charles Park, with some going from there farther north to Pioneer Park. Older students will be following a 20-kilometre route that will take them across Overlanders Bridge and around areas of the North Shore before returning to the school.