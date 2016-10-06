Stage 1 of Kamloops Broncos’ rebuild complete

Black and blue, but better for it, the Kamloops Broncos are galloping into the winter with thoughts of next season on their minds.

“We knew we were going to take our lumps and bruises going into this season,” Broncos’ head coach Brad Yamaoka said.

“I don’t know if there’s any reason to be upset. With the progression and with the way things are looking, next year is going to be a pretty solid year.”

Kamloops brought in about 40 rookies prior to the 2016 campaign, blanket recruiting to replenish a roster that was gutted by the exodus of many of its key players after the 2015 season.

The Broncos posted a 2-8 record — their only wins coming against the hapless 0-10 Valley Huskers of Chilliwack — and missed the post-season for the first time since 2012.

Fans of the Bad News Broncos of old will remember what drubbings look like.

Outside of being trampled by the Langley Rams, a 51-7 defeat on Aug. 6, and playing poorly in a 37-17 loss to Vancouver Island in Week 1, Kamloops brass will say they were competitive in the other games and should have won a couple of them.

None of that matters anymore. The goal was to start from the ground up, take a few beatings, improve and look to next year. Mission accomplished.

“We were hoping to get a few more wins out of the year, but we were a young team and we had to get a lot of young guys in key positions up to snuff,” Yamaoka said.

One of those young guys is starting quarterback Colby Henkel, a 19-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., who took the reins and is in the conversation for B.C. Football Conference rookie of the year.

He is expected to return next season, along with a strong core of players who will have one year under their belts when the 2017 slate begins next summer.

Stage 1 — revamp — is done with.

Falling short of the playoffs next season would be a disappointment, especially considering Broncos’ president Dino Bernardo’s aspirations to contend for the league title in 2018.

Yamaoka, who will be a third-year bench boss in 2017, will have to bring in a few more horses to get them there and bank on the young studs he has in the stable.

“There will be good things happening in the next couple years,” Yamaoka said.

“If you’re a football fan in Kamloops and you’ve never been to one of our games, you should get out to watch.”



In the semis

The Westshore Rebels posted an 8-1-1 record to claim top spot in the league.

They will host fourth-seed Vancouver Island (5-4-1) in Langford tomorrow.

The Okanagan Sun (7-3) and Langley Rams (6-4) will square off in the other semifinal.