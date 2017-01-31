We stand with our Muslim friends

Editor:
Refugees and Friends Together (R.A.F.T.) is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the murders and mayhem at a mosque in Quebec on Sunday night.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with the families whose loved ones have been injured.
We stand beside and support all Muslim families in Kamloops, across Canada and throughout the world.
Martha Ashbaugh
Refugees and Friends Together
As a Canadian I am insulted and outraged at the Quebec killings. This act of cowardice and racism shocks and offends me as a Canadian, not as a member of a particular religion or ethnic group. It would be appalling regardless of who were the victims. But it serves as a reminder that to some people, some of us are considered less Canadian than others. Some of us are considered less entitled to cultural expression and safety than others. Some of us are considered less free,
It is shameful to me as a Canadian that gun violence and hate crimes – the bailiwick of America – has been imported so quickly to our country. Thank you to the political right, including Donald Trump, for reversing decades of work to reduce prejudice in North America.
The first thing you can do to stop this is stop killing Muslims. We have killed several millions in the past 20 years and we have blamed them for their death that is why people like Alexandre Bissonetts are created.