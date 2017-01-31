We stand with our Muslim friends

Editor:

Refugees and Friends Together (R.A.F.T.) is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the murders and mayhem at a mosque in Quebec on Sunday night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with the families whose loved ones have been injured.

We stand beside and support all Muslim families in Kamloops, across Canada and throughout the world.

Martha Ashbaugh

Refugees and Friends Together