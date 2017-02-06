From Standing Rock to Kamloops

An American Indian activist in Kamloops Monday night for a forum and meetings said he is preparing for clashes at Standing Rock, where in December the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit for the Dakota Access pipeline to drill under the Missouri river, pending additional review.

Chase Iron Eyes is a lawyer and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He and other First Nations anti-pipeline activists will attend a public forum Monday night at Thompson Rivers University and are meeting privately for several days after.

“A lot of people lauded that as a victory,” Iron Eyes said of the Army order. “Those of us on the ground regarded it as temporary.”

Newly elected President Donald Trump has ordered a fast-track of the Dakota Access review and indicated his administration’s support of the proposed Keystone XL that crosses the border from Canada into the United States.

Many have noted the violent clashes between police and protesters at Standing Rock as a potential in this country as construction for Kinder Morgan’s Trans Canada pipeline looms.

“Law enforcement at Standing Rock has fully militarized,” said Iron Eyes, who was arrested last year in protests against the pipeline.

According to various United States media reports this week, the Army Corps of Engineers may decide this week whether to approve construction of the pipeline across lands claimed sacred by Sioux Indian tribes.

However, Eyes said he and other activists are preparing as early as Feb. 22, which he said the Army Corps of Engineers has indicated as a deadline for evacuation to allow for construction of the pipeline south to Illinois.

“They’re going to raid it. They’re going to render us trespassers on our own treaty land.”

Despite facing that threat, he said protesters are committed to non-violence.

Others at the TRU forum include Secwepemc activists Kanahus Manuel and Janice Billy, who have taken their opposition to mine, resort and pipeline development across the province and elsewhere.

The proposed Trans Mountain pipeline has been approved by all First Nations along the route in the Kamloops region, with Tk’emlups Indian Band standing to receive $3 million from Kinder Morgan, the company behind the twinning of the pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby.

Iron Eyes said chief and councils are a legacy of the Indian Act in Canada and the Indian Reorganization Act in the U.S.

“Sometimes we don’t agree,” he said of activist and elected First Nations bodies. “At Standing Rock, the tribal chief is asking protests camps to disband and leave. A lot of our members are saying, ‘No, that’s foolish.’ They’ll build their pipeline.”

Monday’s forum at TRU will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Ike Barber Centre in the Brown House of Learning.