Standoff in west Kamloops ends with two arrests

An hours-long standoff at a home in Iron Mask Trailer Park ended at about 11 a.m. Tuesday with a pair of arrests.

Two neighbours told KTW the incident began at about 7 a.m. A woman who asked that her name not be published said tactical police officers with large firearms were in the area in west Kamloops.

“We were standing right in our front window and nobody said anything,” she said, noting the home where the arrests were made was not known in the trailer park for causing trouble.

“They were always quiet. I don’t know what it was about.”

Another neighbour said two police vehicles were at the same house on Monday night.

Kamloops Mounties have yet to release any information about the incident.