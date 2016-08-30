Standoff in west Kamloops ends with two arrests

Standoff in west Kamloops ends with two arrests

By
Tim Petruk
-
24
0
SHARE
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning with a large and heavily armed police presence. Dave Eagles/KTW

An hours-long standoff at a home in Iron Mask Trailer Park ended at about 11 a.m. Tuesday with a pair of arrests.

Two neighbours told KTW the incident began at about 7 a.m. A woman who asked that her name not be published said tactical police officers with large firearms were in the area in west Kamloops.

“We were standing right in our front window and nobody said anything,” she said, noting the home where the arrests were made was not known in the trailer park for causing trouble.

“They were always quiet. I don’t know what it was about.”

Another neighbour said two police vehicles were at the same house on Monday night.

Kamloops Mounties have yet to release any information about the incident.

1 of 10
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.
Kamloops Mounties take a male and female into custody after entering a mobile trailer at Ironmask Trailer Park on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) with a large and heavily armed police presence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login