Stay at city hall or seek B.C. Liberal nomination? Mayor Peter Milobar to announce political future on Tuesday

Kamloops Mayor Peer Milobar will hold a press conference on Tuesday to reveal whether he will remain in city hall or seek the B.C. Liberal nomination that opened up in Kamloops-North Thompson after MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake announced last week he would not be seeking a third term in Victoria.

The provincial election is set for May 9, 2017.

On Friday, one day after Lake said he would not seek re-election, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo held a press conference to announce his intention to seek the nomination.

At the time, Milobar told KTW he would “seriously consider” the same.

Milobar will announce his next move Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre in North Kamloops.