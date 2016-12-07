Home Community Stepping forward to remember Community Stepping forward to remember By Kamloops This Week - December 7, 2016 12 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Tuesday was National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which dates back to the 1989 murders of 14 women at l’école Polytechnique in Montreal. To mark the day, the ninth Shoe Memorial was held at St. Andrews on the Square in downtown Kamloops. New and used women’s and children’s shoes were displayed with the names of missing and murdered women in B.C. The Kamloops event had 997 names compiled. The shoes will eventually be donated to agencies throughout the city to distribute to women and children in need. Dave Eagles/KTW