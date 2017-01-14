Stingy ‘Tips blank Blazers

For two periods, the Kamloops Blazers hung in with the stingy Everett Silvertips, but the visitors blew the game open in the third frame.

Everett blanked Kamloops 4-0 at Sandman Centre on Friday, with Carter Hart making 22 saves in the shutout victory.

Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring at 14:20 of the second period. Everett has scored first in 26 games this season and has won 20 of those contests.

The Silvertips played their usual smothering style of defence, limiting the Blazers to about three good scoring chances in the game.

Matt Fonteyne scored at 5:41 of the third period, a goal that seemed to demoralize the Blazers.

Devon Skoleski added a pair of goals to round out the scoring.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 24 shots between the pipes for the Blazers in a losing effort.

Kamloops (25-16-1-2) will play host to the Vancouver Giants tonight (Jan. 14) at Sandman Centre, with game time set for 7 p.m.

The Blazers have dropped into third place in the B.C. Division, two points back of the Kelowna Rockets and nine points behind the Prince George Cougars.