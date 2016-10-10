Stolen bike was much more than a ride for Reggie

Reggie Nelson needs a job to pay for his bike, which is a replacement for his previous bike, which was stolen while he was hunting for work.

The vicious circle has left the 21-year-old feeling hopeless.

“I have a pretty good feeling I won’t get it back,” he said.

Nelson has been accessing services at the Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre (ATEC) in North Kamloops four to five days a week since the beginning of September, searching for a restaurant job after moving to Kamloops from Nanaimo in July.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 10 a.m., Nelson biked to the centre on Briar Avenue from his Elm Street home.

He stopped in to jot down a few places he could apply that morning. It was then he realized he left his bike lock key at home.

“It seemed a little far to go back and get my keys because I was already kind of late,” he said. “I wanted to get out the door at nine o’clock to go job searching.”

Nelson figured the bike would be safe in front of the centre for five minutes, so he leaned it up against the front door and went inside.

It was a quick stop, but long enough to seal his fate — he would not apply for any jobs that day.

“Somebody stole my bike,” Nelson said, adding painters next door saw a man race off with the brown Norco Pinnacle and nearly hit their truck.

Nelson cycles everywhere by necessity — not only does it get him around faster than walking, it causes less pain.

At age six, he was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a disease causing joint inflammation and immobility.

His knee is visibly swollen under his jeans and he has trouble standing on his feet for too long, even simply putting weight on his left leg. It is the source of a limp, made worse still by a serious longboarding accident.

“Some days I can walk, some days I can’t,” Nelson said.

It has also made job hunting tricky, which is why he is getting help from the Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre. Nelson is worse off than when he started after having to borrow $200 to buy a new bike to get around and continue his search for work.

When KTW visited, his new green wheels were locked up in front of the centre, right where his old brown bike was stolen just days before.

The financial burden only adds pressure for him to find work.

“It was paid for with money I don’t have,” Nelson said.

ATEC receptionist Sheila Langlois has watched Nelson work hard and is upset about the situation.

“He’s a good kid and it really pissed me off,” she said.

“Why doesn’t it happen to some turkey instead of somebody who’s trying to do something to get into a better place?”

The centre is similar to WorkBC, offering job search tools, resources and employment counsellors, but for First Nations people. It is funded through the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

Nelson is doubtful he’ll find his old bike because he never wrote down the serial number.

He does have one job lead — dishwashing on-call — but is hoping to find something more permanent: full-time or “at least two part-time jobs.”

He will continue the hunt, but has learned one valuable lesson.

“As soon as I get a job, I’m going to get a better lock,” Nelson said. “I’m going to get one of the u-locks.”