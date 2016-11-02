Stollery commits $550K for TRU nursing-school facility

With the provincial government’s commitment to a new trades building at Thompson Rivers University confirmed, the city’s two MLAs will be promoting the next capital-project goal there — a new building to house the school of nursing.

It’s been a priority for TRU for some time and got a big boost this week at a TRU Foundation breakfast, where the Stollery Foundation committed $550,000 — $50,000 now and the remainder if there are shovels in the ground by 2019.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone said it’s his top TRU-based priority and he plans to do “everything I can do to advocate for a new nursing building.”

Stone said he’s aware of the capacity challenge the current area the program uses in a building it shares with the faculty of science and is equally aware an increased capacity could be filled quickly with students who want to study nursing.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake, who is also the province’s health minister, said because of the $7.03 million the government is contributing for construction of the new Industrial Training and Technology Centre at the university, he couldn’t make any promises more money would be coming for a nursing school.

Lake praised the Stollery Foundation for its donation, announced at the breakfast by Stollery board members Spencer and Janet Bryson.

“They’re an important part of the philanthropic community,” he said, “and this helps make the case for the project but we have to look at the capital plan” the government has for investing in projects.

The Stollery Foundation supports many non-profits and community projects in Kamloops.

Janet Bryson said the decision to make the commitment for a nursing building reflects its belief “in health, education and alleviation of poverty.”

TRU envisions a new building that would cost $32 million to construct. It would enable the university to admit more students who would be able to use innovative technology to learn about complex medical scenarios and fine systems that enhance patient-centred care, as well as enabling the university to offer certificate programs in specialty care areas including critical, emergency, perioperative (the three phases of surgery from pre-operative to post-operative), intensive, cardiac, senior, rural and home-care nursing.

TRU estimates construction of the building will result in $47 million in direct and indirect economic spinoffs and create about 305 new jobs.