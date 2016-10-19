Stollery gives big to local organizations

Janet and Spencer Bryson recently handed out more than $130,000 and a vehicle to local non-profit organizations on behalf of their family’s Stollery Foundation . Click on each photo for more information. Dave Eagles photos/KTW
Helen Blair, education director of the Kamloops Child Development Centre (right), at 157 Holway St. accepts a $60,300 donation from the Brysons. The non-profit centre will use the money to buy a wheelchair-accessible multi-seat van to replace an aging vehicle. The centre is also creating a large nature-based playground that includes three mud kitchens like the one the Brysons are checking out.
Pat Hartford (left), MacKenzie Papp, Amy Wesley, the Brysons, Colleen Lucier and Dave Barron celebrated the first donation from the Stollery Foundation to Lii Michif Optipemisiwak at 707 Tranquille Rd. The Brysons dropped off a cheque for $70,100, which the Metis agency will use to expand its space and programming for preschoolers. Papp said the creation of an urban learning centre will offer a drop-in program, prenatal information, child-parent play groups and a jigging program for children, among other services.
The Brysons (left) also presented a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan to New Life Community executive director Stan Dueck. On hand for the recent presentation was Rivershore Chrysler sales and leasing associate Ernie Ware and New Life Community outreach centre manager Regan Wilson.