Stone’s Muppra puppet earns accolades

Tom Stone doesn’t quite remember the year — it may have been when he was in Grade 3 or 4 — but he certainly recollects the moment. He and twin brother Terry, along with their parents, were on a camping trip and Terry was sketching on some paper. Tom decided to do the same, creating a youngster’s version of a werewolf.

His artistic muse was stirred and, now retired from a computer programming job at the B.C. Lottery Corporation, his home is filled with dozens of his creations. There are sketches on the walls, comics he’s drawn on shelves, some early versions of puppets — and Muppra the Prophet, for which he recently bested more than 100 other entrants in a competition created by Stan Winston, the special-effects wizard behind the Terminator series, three Jurassic Park movies, Aliens and Predator. Stone’s prize is an artist spotlight on Winston’s school of character arts website.

Terry wasn’t the only influence in what became a lifelong interest in the arts, Stone said. There were comic books — he still collects them — and fantasy arts. There was the Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas and the stop-motion animation used in it and, of course, the films with Winston behind the scenes. It was Winston’s school that propelled Stone in the direction of making puppets after taking some of the school’s online courses.

“When I was done, I wondered what am I going to do for my first puppet,” he said.

While he was intrigued by the art behind creation of all the muppets, he wanted his first one to be more detailed. Muppra, however, draws part of his name from Jim Henson’s beloved foam-based creatures, with the second syllable generated by Aughra, a character in the movie The Dark Crystal — and one controlled by Muppet puppeteer Frank Oz.

Stone used foam to make Muppra’s body and arms, covering it with fleece. Wooden dowel and leather joints help the arms bend and the foam hands have wires that let the fingers and thumbs move. There’s also a leather core onto which props can be pinned. The foam pieces had to be carved from knuckles to tendons and veins. Muppra’s head alone involved intricate carving to crate the mouth, cheeks, wrinkles — even the moles on his face.

Stone almost forgot about his entry. He had promoted it to members of an online puppet group to which he belonged and saw plenty of its members were entering.

“Some [entries] I thought were really quite cool and I forgot because I was not sure of my chance,” he said.

Stone learned of his success through Winston’s son, Matt, who helps run the school. Stone is planning to expand his knowledge of puppet creation, learning more about wigs, hair punching, flocking and, eventually, stop-motion and animatronics. He’s also continuing his work creating art designed for comic books, having seen one of his creations published in an art book. Terry also had one selected.

Stone also won an Image Comics art contest based on the Death Dealer character, having his illustration published as part of a double-page spread in the third issue of the Dealer comic line. He’s been working on books designed for children and is contemplating how to illustrate them, wondering if creating puppets and using photographs of them to carry the story forward would be feasible. There’s also the plan to learn how to create marionettes and he’s also developing a muppet-style puppet to be the main character in an iOs game called Oceanhorn.

To learn more about Stone’s work, go online to stanwinstonschool.com/blog/tom-stone-artist-spotlight#.