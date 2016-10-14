Storm add two forwards

The Kamloops Storm have added two forwards in advance of their weekend against the Kelowna Chiefs and Sicamous Eagles at Memorial Arena.

Josh Maser, a 1999-born forward from Houston, B.C., was released by the Prince Albert Raiders and will join Kamloops this weekend. Maser, who can play both centre and wing, suited up for the B.C. Major Midget League’s Cariboo Cougars last season and had 37 points, including 20 goals, in 32 games.

Devin Leduc, also a 1999-born forward, comes to the Storm from the Yale Hockey Academy. He played major midget in Barrie, Ont. last season and had 17 points, including 10 goals, in 31 games.

The Storm will hit the ice Friday night against the Chiefs, with puck drop slated for 7:35 p.m.