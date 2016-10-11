Storm beat Grizzlies, home again Friday

The Kamloops Storm bested the Revelstoke Grizzlies 3-1 on Friday night, snapping a losing streak that dated back to Sept. 24 in Osoyoos.

Garrett Ewert, Kole Comin and Brett Mero scored for Kamloops in the victory. Ewert also had an assist for a team-leading two-point night.

Dylan McNeil scored the lone goal for Revelstoke.

The Storm were 2-for-9 on the power play and 9-for-9 on the penalty kill. Aris Anagnostopoulos made 30 saves in the win.

Kamloops will next be home this weekend, taking on the Kelowna Chiefs at Memorial Arena on Friday and the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.

KTW’s Allen Douglas was on hand to catch some of the action against the Grizzlies.