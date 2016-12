The Kamloops Storm picked up a 4-1 victory against the Revelstoke Grizzlies at Memorial Arena on Friday night, winning their only contest of the weekend.

Nate Pelletier, Hayden Dick, Evan Walls and Tre Sales found twine in the game, which saw Jason Sandhu make 30 saves in his return to the Storm for the victory.

Kamloops was 1-for-6 on the power play and 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

Jordan Rea scored Revelstoke’s lone marker on the power play. Goaltender Chris Wielenga made 41 saves on 44 shots.