Storm come from behind to win in 100 Mile House

The Kamloops Storm scored four third-period goals to come from behind and defeat the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday night.

Kamloops was on the road for its only contest of the weekend, in the Cariboo town to take on the No. 1 club in the Doug Birks Division.

The game started out looking like it would be a win for the Wranglers, with the hometown club scoring twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

But, after a scoreless second, Kamloops got on the board in the third period, with Garrett Ewert scoring to break Kamloops’ goose-egg with 12:47 left on the clock.

Devin Leduc scored on the power play to knot the game 2-2 just two minutes later and Josh Maser gave Kamloops its first lead of the night 27 seconds after.

Tre Sales added the Storm’s fourth goal of the game on the power play, with 1:14 remaining.

Maser, Ewert, Leduc, Sales and Hayden Dick all finished the night with two points for Kamloops. Nate Pelletier and Brady Lynn each had an assist.

Aris Anagnostopoulos made 25 saves to take the win in goal, while Brendan Henderson was tagged with the loss, making 30 saves.

Kamloops was 2-for-6 with the man advantage and 5-for-5 killing penalties.

The club has now picked up points in its last for contests and is 6-5-1-1 on the season. It will return to Memorial Arena on Wednesday, for a home game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.