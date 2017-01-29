Storm complete weekend sweep of Wranglers

The Kamloops Storm shut out the 100 Mile House Wranglers 3-0 in the Cariboo on Saturday to complete a weekend sweep of their division rivals.

The 3-0 win in 100 Mile House, coupled with a 6-4 victory in Kamloops on Friday night, moved the Storm to within four points of the second-place Wranglers as the regular season winds down.

Kamloops has 46 points and six games remaining. 100 Mile House has 50 points and seven games left to play.

As of Sunday night, Chase sits atop the Doug Birks Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Okanagan/Shuswap Conference, with 56 points. Revelstoke is fourth with 35 points and Sicamous is in the cellar with 19 points.

The playoffs will see the top four teams from each of the league’s four divisions of five teams qualify for the playoffs, with 1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3.

On Saturday in 100 Mile House, Storm goaltender Kolby Pauwels stopped 28 shots for the shutout.

Kamloops was paced by goals from Brett Olstad, Brandon Lawson and Tre Sales.

Of Kamloops’ six remaining regular-season games, three are at home: Feb. 4 vs. Chase, Feb. 11 vs. North Okanagan and Feb. 18 vs. Summerland.