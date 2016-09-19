Storm damage at Kamloops Golf and Country Club ‘could have been worse’

Travis Olson was fearing the worst, listening to winds howling somewhere near 90 kilometres per hour on Saturday night.

The Kamloops Golf and Country Club’s superintendent pictured trees toppling and wondered how much damage would be done.

“When the wind was blowing, I was thinking, oh, no. Trees are coming down like right now. I got here and thought it was bad, but it definitely could be worse,” Olson said yesterday. “We definitely got off pretty lucky.”

One tree fell on the perimeter of the parking lot beside the 10th tee box and about a dozen large tree limbs snapped off during the storm, along with hundreds of smaller ones.

There were a few delayed tee times on Sunday morning, but KGCC head pro and general manager Brice MacDermott credited the grounds crew for clearing the course as quickly as possible.

“We definitely have the most trees in town, so we’re the worst off, in terms of wind damage for trees,” Olson said. “It was pretty intense, the damage that we saw.

“We just blew everything off into the periphery and got the course at least playable. We still have a couple days work of cleaning up. We rented a trailer to haul everything away.”

Olson estimated between $2,000 and $4,000 in labour cost to clean up the mess.

KGCC members are lucky in comparison to those at another venerable Western Canadian track, Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert.

In July of 2010, plow winds in excess of 90 km/h ripped through the 100-year-old course, causing irreparable damage.

At least 80 trees over 40-feet tall and more than 200 trees in total were uprooted, including more than 100 giant poplars.