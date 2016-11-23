Storm drain part of junior B life

A few of the reinforcements the Kamloops Storm were expecting won’t be coming any time soon.

Forward Josh Maser and starting goaltender Aris Anagnostopolous appear to be in Prince George for the long haul.

Speaking with KTW this week, Storm general manger Barry Dewar confirmed Anagnostopolous and Maser would be with their respective clubs for at least another month, possibly for the remainder of the season in Maser’s case.

Dewar admitted it can be tough to steadily lose players to other levels of hockey, but reiterated that helping players develop and move up the ranks of junior is the primary goal of Kamloops’ junior B franchise.

“We get good players because we don’t stand in their way and our coaches can help them move on,” he said.

“They’re all good young players that want to advance their hockey careers and we want to help them. It’s a good thing.”

Anagnostopoulos last played for the Storm on Nov. 12, recording a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wranglers in 100 Mile House.

He has yet to play a game with the B.C. Hockey League’s Spruce Kings — a junior A franchise — backing up former Storm goaltender Tavin Grant on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

“It feels good to be staying here,” Anagnostopoulos told KTW. “I’m trying to make the most out of this opportunity, that I haven’t been given before, in the short amount of time I have up here.

“I finally have the shot I’ve been waiting for, so I just need to stick to the game I know I can play and, hopefully, things will look bright in the future.”

In 16 games in Kamloops this season, Anagnostopoulos was the model of consistency, often the club’s most effective player. He played to a 7-6-1-1 record with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Kelowna-born goalkeeper entered his first KIJHL season with a chip on his shoulder, battling a reputation as a player who didn’t care — a reputation with which he said he was unfairly saddled.

“I feel like, with good performances, I’ll prove the critics wrong,” he said.

“I haven’t proven anything yet.”

Maser, meanwhile, has been out of the Kamloops lineup since Oct. 29. In six games with the Storm, he recorded 12 points, including seven goals.

Maser came to Kamloops after he was traded to the Prince George Cougars by the Prince Albert Raiders.

His recent stint in PG has been spent with the major-junior club, the Western Hockey League’s best, and has not yet seen him enter the lineup.

“It was quite a jump from playing in Kamloops — the pace of practice has been a lot faster, so I’ve been improving by playing at a faster pace,” Maser said.

“It would be great if they could get me into the lineup, but with the team they have and the depth throughout the lineup, it won’t be easy.”

The Storm will be in action twice this weekend, on Friday in Kelowna against the Chiefs and on Saturday at home to Armstrong’s North Okanagan Knights.

The club split action last weekend, winning 7-2 at Memorial Arena against the Sicamous Eagles, a night after losing 1-0 in the Houseboat Capital of Canada.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Storm and Dewar said he expects the most recent roster losses will see his team hover around .500 in the coming weeks. He admitted some frustration at losing impact players.

But, he said, without such a development model, most of those players wouldn’t come to the Storm in the first place.

“You don’t get a Garrett Ewert and an Evan Walls because you want to win a championship,” he said.

“You get a Garrett Ewert and an Evan Walls because they want to move to the next level.”