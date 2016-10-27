Storm dropped by Grizzlies

The Kamloops Storm went 13-for-13 on the penalty kill Wednesday night, but couldn’t hold on for the victory, falling 2-1 to the Revelstoke Grizzlies at Memorial Arena.

The Grizzlies (5-7-0-0) had goals from Daniel Fisher and Matthew Monk, while Josh Maser scored the lone marker for the Storm (6-6-1-1), shorthanded.

Aris Anagnostopoulos made 41 saves in the loss, while Revelstoke’s Giovanni Sambrlelaz turned aside 26 shots.

The Storm will be in Sicamous on Friday to take on the winless Eagles (0-14-0-0). Kamloops will return to Memorial Arena on Saturday to take on the Chase Heat (10-4-0-0).