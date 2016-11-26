Storm drubbed in Kelowna

The Kamloops Storm will be looking to rebound from a lopsided loss when they return to Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Kamloops was defeated 9-5 by the hometown Kelowna Chiefs on Friday.

Tre Sales led the Storm with a hat trick and both Brendan Lane and Bryce McDonald had a pair of assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Chiefs’ offence.

Brett Witala finished the night with seven points for Kelowna — four goals and three assists — while Jason Village had a goal and three helpers. Former Kamloops Storm forward Brendan Mongey added three assists and Joel Scrimbit had a goal and two assists. Three other Kelowna players finished with a multi-point night.

Kolby Pauwels made one save on three shots for the Storm before being replaced by Ethan Langenegger who turned aside 22 of 29 shots.

Brandon Gaucher picked up the win between the pipes for Kelowna.

Kamloops will be at home to the North Okanagan Knights on Saturday night. Game time is 7:35 p.m.